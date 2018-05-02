Police are investigating a house fire that killed a woman in the Sunset Park Neighborhood Monday night. Investigators with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department were still at the home late Tuesday afternoon, as yellow crime scene tape encircled the driveway. A half dozen fire investigators and police officers collected evidence from the charred remains of the front living room.

The fire department responded to the fire on the 2600 block of 31st Street late Monday and found a victim inside, according to a tweet from the Santa Monica Fire Department. The woman died after paramedics took her to the hospital.

A spokesman for SMFD said police had taken the lead on the investigation and did not release any more details. The two-bedroom-one-bath home was built in the 1950’s, according to real estate website Zillow.

The Santa Monica Police Department did not respond to the Daily Press’ request for more information.

