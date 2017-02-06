Know Before You Go

Ishihara Park (Buffer Park) Project

As part of the construction of the new Buffer Park at 2909 Exposition Blvd, ‘NO PARKING’ signs will be posted along portions of Exposition Blvd to allow for the construction of sections of new curb and gutter. In addition, the sidewalk on the eastside of Stewart St. at Exposition Blvd. and along Exposition Blvd to Dorchester Ave. will remain closed. The closure of part of the northbound bike lane on Stewart Street at the intersection of Stewart St. and Exposition Blvd will also remain in effect. Directional signage has been posted alerting pedestrians and bicyclists of the impediments caused by the construction project. For more information, contact Sebastian Felbeck, Construction Manager, at (310) 434-2675.

Wastewater Main Replacement Project

For the week of Feb. 6, the Contractor will continue with removal and replacement of the sewer main on Marguerita Place North between 1st Court and 7th Street. The contractor will also continue cleaning and video inspection of the sewer main on Ocean Front Walk from Ashland Avenue to the Santa Monica Pier. During these operations, traffic control will be set up. Should you have any questions, please contact Carlos Rosales, Project Manager (310) 458-8721 ext. 2620 or Tim Scheffer, Construction Manager (909) 376-0275.

Water Main Replacement Project

For the week of Feb. 6, the contractor will continue locating existing utilities and begin removal and replacement of the water main on Ocean Avenue between Colorado Avenue and Pico Boulevard Street. Please expect temporary lane closures on Ocean Avenue in the southbound direction, one lane will be maintained at all times. Should you have any questions, please contact Carlos Rosales, Project Manager (310) 458-8721 ext. 2620 or Mike Masengale, Berg & Assoc, Construction Manager, (424) 536-7030.

Los Amigos Park Stormwater Harvesting And Direct Use Demonstration Project

For the week of Feb. 6, the contractor will continue work with the installation of the storm water treatment equipment, plumbing at the restrooms and grading for the restoration of concrete walkway and asphalt. Construction for the first phase was completed and traffic control on 5th Street was removed. Hollister Ave. between 5th and 6th Streets will remain closed to through traffic. Should you have any questions, please contact Carlos Rosales, Project Manager (310) 458-8721 ext. 2620 or Scott Neumann, Construction Manager (310) 525-0683.

Berkeley Street Improvement Project

For the week of Feb. 6, the contractor will be working on new concrete medians and bulb-outs along Berkeley Street between Lipton Avenue and Stanford Street. The work includes the installation of landscaping and water lines. Traffic control will be set up. Should you have any questions, please contact Curtis Castle, City of Santa Monica Construction Manager (310) 458-8721 ext. 5048.

Citywide Sidewalk Repair Project

For the week of Feb. 6, removal and replacement of sidewalks will occur on the following streets:

Pico Boulevard through Dewey Street (east of 21st Street), and 21st Street to Centinela Avenue (south of Pico Boulevard). Precision cutting of sidewalks will occur citywide.

Should you have any questions, please contact Jamie Atkinson, City of Santa Monica, Project Manager (310) 458-8721 ext. 5081 or Craig Wheeler, Assistant Construction Manager, (951) 522-4505.

4th Street Pedestrian Improvements

For the week of Feb. 6 through March 31, the City’s contractor will be installing decorative tree grates with underground lighting along the east side of 4th Street between Broadway and Colorado Avenue. In addition, new landscaping and sandblasting of historic text will be installed. During these operations the easternmost northbound lane of 4th Street will be closed on this block. If you have any questions, please contact the City’s Construction Manager, Zach Pollard, at (310) 458-8726.

LED Streetlight Replacement Project

For the week of Feb. 6 – 14, the City’s contractor will be replacing over 1,200 high pressure sodium (HPS) street lights with light-emitting diode (LED) street lights. The contractor will be using multiple trucks at various locations throughout the City during installation. Each light installation should take place rather quickly and cause minimal traffic disruption. If you have any questions, please contact the City’s Construction Manager, Zach Pollard, at (310) 458-8726.