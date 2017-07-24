Week of July 24, 2017

Street Lighting Modernization Program

For the week of July 24, construction will continue throughout the project area, which is bound by 16th Street to the east, Ocean Park Boulevard to the south, Lincoln Boulevard to the west, and Pico Boulevard to the north. There may be sidewalk closures and temporary no parking posted throughout this area. Should you have any questions, please contact Jamie Atkinson, City of Santa Monica, Project Manager (310)458-8721 ext. 5081

Montana Avenue Traffic Signal Replacement

For the week of July 24, work will continue along the Montana Avenue corridor at 4th, 7th, 11th, and 14th Streets. The entire intersection hardware will be replaced, including poles, signal and pedestrian heads, controllers and underground conduit. Work includes underground utilities, curb ramp construction, traffic signal installation, and all activities necessary to implement the traffic signal improvements. Work areas will be contained; crews will make practical efforts to minimize sound, dust, and disturbance to the neighboring community. One lane of traffic in each direction will be maintained. Work is scheduled to take place between the hours of 8am – 3pm, Monday – Friday, until September 2017. If you have any questions, please contact the City’s Project Manager, Andrew Maximous, at (310) 458-8291.

Stewart Street Closure

For the week of July 24, Stewart Street will be closed between Pennsylvania Ave and Colorado Ave from 6 a.m. – 6 p.m., Monday – Friday until July 28. Access will be detoured to use 26th Street. If you have any questions, please contact the City’s Project Manager, Andrew Maximous, at (310) 458-8291.

Bike Technology Demonstration Project

For the week of July 24, the City’s contractor will be doing utility investigation work at the intersection of Pico and 11th. A maximum of one lane along Pico will be occupied during this work. For more information contact the Project Manager, Zach Pollard, Construction Manager at (310) 458-8721.