Know Before You Go

Transit And Parking Services Tenant Improvement (Taps Ti) Project

For the week of July 3, construction will take place in Parking Structure #5 at 1440 4th street and anticipates affecting the sidewalk in front of the building with the sidewalk pedestrian tunnel, lasting until 10/15/17. During this time, there will be intermittent closure of a single lane of south-bound traffic between 8:00 am and 3:00 pm Monday thru Friday. Should you have any questions, please contact Tim Purcell, Project Manager (310) 458-2205 ext. 5027

Water Main Replacement Project

For the week of July 3, the contractor is scheduled to raise manholes and perform final stripping on Ocean Avenue between Colorado Avenue and Pico Boulevard. Traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction. The contractor will begin restoration of roadway on Seaside Terrace between Ocean Avenue and Ocean Front Walk. Please plan accordingly and avoid this area if possible. Should you have any questions, please contact Carlos Rosales, Project Manager (310) 458-8721 ext. 2620 or Mike Masengale, Berg & Assoc, Construction Manager, (424) 536-7030.

Street Lighting Modernization Program

For the week of July 3, construction will continue throughout the project area, which is bound by 16th Street to the east, Ocean Park Boulevard to the south, Lincoln Boulevard to the west, and Pico Boulevard to the north. There may be sidewalk closures and temporary no parking posted throughout this area. Should you have any questions, please contact Jamie Atkinson, City of Santa Monica, Project Manager (310) 458-8721 ext. 5081.

Montana Avenue Traffic Signal Replacement

For the week of July 3, work will continue along the Montana Avenue corridor at 4th, 7th, 11th, and 14th Streets. The entire intersection hardware will be replaced, including poles, signal and pedestrian heads, controllers and underground conduit. Work includes underground utilities, curb ramp construction, traffic signal installation, and all activities necessary to implement the traffic signal improvements. Work areas will be contained; crews will make practical efforts to minimize sound, dust, and disturbance to the neighboring community. One lane of traffic in each direction will be maintained. Work is scheduled to take place between the hours of 8am – 3pm, Monday – Friday, until September 2017. If you have any questions, please contact the City’s Project Manager, Andrew Maximous, at (310) 458-8291.

Stewart Street Closure

For the week of July 3, Stewart Street will be closed between Pennsylvania Ave and Colorado Ave from 6 a.m. – 6 p.m., Monday-Friday until July 17. Access will be detoured to use 26th Street. If you have any questions, please contact the City’s Project Manager, Andrew Maximous, at (310) 458-8291.