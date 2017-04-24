Week of April 24, 2017

Wastewater Main Replacement Project

For the week of April 24, the Contractor will continue with concrete restoration work on Marguerita Pl N between 4th Street and 7th Street. Marguerita Pl. N. will be closed to through traffic over night while the concrete is drying. The contractor will also continue with rehabilitation of existing maintenance holes throughout the City. During these operations, traffic control will be set up. Should you have any questions, please contact Carlos Rosales, Project Manager (310) 458-8721 ext. 2620 or Tim Scheffer, Construction Manager (909) 376-0275.

Water Main Replacement Project

For the week of April 24, the contractor will begin connecting the new water main to the existing water main on Ocean Avenue and transferring over water and fire services. The contractor will begin on the north end, Colorado Avenue, and continue to Pico Blvd. Residents and businesses will be notified of water shut downs, while the connections are made. Please expect temporary lane closures on Ocean Avenue in the southbound direction, one lane will be maintained at all times. Should you have any questions, please contact Carlos Rosales, Project Manager (310) 458-8721 ext. 2620 or Mike Masengale, Berg & Assoc, Construction Manager, (424) 536-7030.

Los Amigos Park Stormwater Harvesting And Direct Use Demonstration Project

For the week of April 24, the contractor will continue work with the installation of the storm water treatment equipment and instrumentation. Construction for the first phase was completed and traffic control on 5th Street was removed. Hollister Ave. between 5th and 6th Streets has been reopened to through traffic. Should you have any questions, please contact Carlos Rosales, Project Manager (310) 458-8721 ext. 2620 or Scott Neumann, Construction Manager (310) 525-0683.

Citywide Sidewalk Repair Project

For the week of April 24, removal and replacement of sidewalks will occur in the area bound by 14th Street to the east, Colorado Avenue to the south, Ocean Avenue to the west, and Wilshire Boulevard to the north. Work will also be performed along Montana Avenue. Should you have any questions, please contact Jamie Atkinson, City of Santa Monica, Project Manager (310) 458-8721 ext. 5081 or Craig Wheeler, Assistant Construction Manager, (951) 522-4505.

4th Street Pedestrian Improvements

For the week of March 27, through April 28, the City’s contractor will be installing decorative tree grates with underground lighting along the east side of 4th Street between Broadway and Colorado Avenue. In addition, new landscaping and sandblasting of historic text will be installed. During these operations the easternmost northbound lane of 4th Street will be closed on this block. If you have any questions, please contact the City’s Construction Manager, Zach Pollard, at (310)458-8726.

Street Lighting Modernization Program

For the week of April 24, the contractor will be mobilizing into the project area, which is bound by 16th Street to the east, Ocean Park Boulevard to the south, Lincoln Boulevard to the west, and Pico Boulevard to the north. There may be sidewalk closures and temporary no parking posted within this area. Should you have any questions, please contact Jamie Atkinson, City of Santa Monica, Project Manager (310)458-8721 ext. 5081.

Montana Avenue Traffic Signal Replacement

For the week of April 24 through September 5, due to an emergency necessity, four traffic signals along the Montana Avenue corridor (Intersections along Montana Avenue at 4th, 7th, 11th, and 14th Streets) must be replaced immediately. The entire intersection hardware will be replaced, including poles, signal and pedestrian heads, computer controllers and underground conduit. Work includes underground utilities, curb ramp construction, traffic signal installation, and all activities necessary to implement the traffic signal improvements. Work areas will be contained; crews will make practical efforts to minimize sound, dust, and disturbance to the neighboring community. If you have any questions, please contact the City’s Project Manager, Andrew Maximous, at (310) 458-8291.