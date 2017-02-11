Main St.

The world’s largest organized undie run takes place across 37 U.S. cities in February, with thousands of Americans braving the cold in their bedroom best to raise awareness and funds for neurofibromatosis (NF) research. The valentine’s themed event includes a massive party and a 1 mile fun run, for a great cause. Cupid’s Undie Run is the flagship event for Cupid Charities with all net proceeds benefiting the Children’s Tumor Foundation. Participants pay a registration fee and fundraise to earn amazing prizes, with rewards from sponsors and partners such as MeUndies, Bombas and S’well Bottles. The movement has grown exponentially since its inception in 2010 with 600 participants in DC, with last year’s run pulling in donations of $3,700,000 across 36 cities. This year the event takes on 47 cities around the globe with the goal of raising over $4 million for charity.

This February, be part of something great. Cupid’s is a “brief” fun-run that takes place in the middle of a big party. That’s right: party, run (a mile-ish, and at your own pace), party — all in benefit of Children’s Tumor Foundation, and all to #EndNF.

Organizers encourage undies, but it’s not required – so whether you start a team for your friends, join a team or run solo, just come out, have a blast and raise some money for NF research!

Noon – Doors open & the party starts!

1 p.m. – Awards ceremony

2 p.m. – UNDIE RUN

3:30 p.m. – Earned open bar closes

4 p.m. – Bag check closes, Cupid’s officially ends

The Victorian, 2640 Main St. Visit http://cupidsundierun.org/city/los-angeles for more information.