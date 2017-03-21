UPDATE: Romario Snow has been found and returned to his family.

Citywide

The Santa Monica Police Department (SMPD) is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a critical missing adult, Romario Snow, a 21-year old autistic man.

On March 19, 2017 at about 1:52 p.m., the critical missing adult was last seen by Los Angeles Marathon Security personnel at the intersection of Ocean Avenue and Santa Monica Blvd. Snow was set to reunite with his family in Santa Monica however, has not been seen since.

Romario Snow is described as 5’8,” 158 pounds, with short brown hair and brown eyes. He may be wearing black/grey shorts, blue shirt and a light brown sweater. Snow has the mental capacity of a 12 year-old.

If Romario Snow is seen please dial 9-1-1 or contact the local police department immediately. Anyone with information is asked to call Det. L. Gladden (310) 458-8931; Sgt. M. Sumlin (310) 458-8437; or SMPD (310) 458-8491.

— Submitted by Lieutenant Saul Rodriguez,