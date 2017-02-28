Crime Watch is culled from reports provided by the Santa Monica Police Department.

These are arrests only. All parties are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

On February 14, at about 12:41 p.m.

Officers responded to a radio call for service at the Apple Store, 1415 3rd Street Promenade, regarding a theft suspect in custody. Officers determined the suspect was monitored by Loss Prevention. The suspect was carrying multiple shopping bags and had clothing draped over his body. The suspect selected merchandise from the sales floor and concealed it with his clothing. The suspect exited the store without paying for any of the merchandise. Loss Prevention detained the suspect outside of the store and recovered the merchandise valued at $199.95. The suspect was placed under arrest and transported to SMPD Jail for booking. Ali Adams 23, from Santa Monica was arrested and issued a citation for petty theft. Bail was set at $500.