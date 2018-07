On June 27, 2018 at about 4:40 a.m.

While conducting routine checks for livability issues in Tongva Park, officers located a subject lying on a bench in violation of the park closure ordinance. The subject provided a variety of names and birthdates when asked. The subject was taken into custody and transported to SMPD Jail for booking. Jan Jennette, 65, homeless, was issued a citation for sleeping in the park and providing false information.