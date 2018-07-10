crime-watch

On June 25, 2018 at about 11 p.m.

Officers responded to a radio call for service in the 1800 block of 10th Street regarding a male subject acting suspiciously and trying to steal a bicycle. Officers located the subject in the 1800 block of Alley 9 with a bicycle. The subject admitted to stealing the bicycle from an open garage in the 1800 block of 10h Street. The reporting party was able to identify the subject. The bicycle owner was located and indicated he last saw his bicycle in the garage. The subject was taken into custody. Carlos Steven Reyes, 26, was arrested for petty theft. Bail was set at $500.