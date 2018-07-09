On June 26, 2018 at about 1:30 a.m. while patrolling the area of 24th Street and Ocean Park Blvd., officers saw a truck stop in an eastbound lane in front of a motel and not proceed on a green traffic light.

. The truck remained in the traffic lane for some time. Officers noticed the license plate to the car was obstructed. The truck proceeded eastbound. Officers stopped the truck in the 3100 block of Ocean Park Blvd. The car was occupied with a front passenger. Officers conducted a search of the truck. Officers located several shaved keys – commonly used to defeat various locks. Officers recovered additional items –pliers, bolt cutters, drill, drill bits and screwdrivers- in the truck commonly used to commit burglaries. The subjects were not from the area and were evasive with their responses. Both subjects were placed under arrest.

Alejandro Desantos was booked for possession of burglary tools and driving on a suspended license. His bail was set at $50,000.

Carlos Mandujano was booked for possession of burglary tools. His bail was set at $500.