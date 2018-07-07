crime-watch

On June 28, 2018, at about 5:29 p.m.

While patrolling the 1600 block of 7th Street, officers saw a subject walking on the sidewalk pushing two bicycles. The subject crossed the street outside of the crosswalk and was stopped for the violation. As officers spoke with the subject, they recognized him from previous interactions. The subject was found to be in possession of a syringe with narcotic residue. Officers noticed the subject was wearing clothing with security sensors still affixed to them. Officers also determined one of the bicycles was stolen on June 24, 2018 in Santa Monica. The subject was taken into custody. Brian Joseph Myers, 31, was booked for receiving stolen property and possession of narcotics paraphernalia. Bail was set at $1,000.