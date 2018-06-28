crime-watch

On June 14, at about 7:45 a.m.

While patrolling the 300 block of Wilshire Blvd., officers saw a subject walking in a crosswalk against a pedestrian signal. Officers detained the subject for the vehicle code violation. A computer check of the subject revealed an outstanding “No Bail” warrant for his arrest from Kern County. The warrant was for resisting arrest with violence. The subject was taken into custody for the warrant. Jason John Eglen, 37, from Palmdale, was arrested for walking against a signal and a warrant. He was denied bail.