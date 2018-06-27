crime-watch

On June 14, 2018 at about 4:44 p.m.

While patrolling the 700 block of Santa Monica Blvd, officers saw a vehicle with no front license plate in violation of the vehicle code. Officers stopped the vehicle. Officers determined the driver was unlicensed and had an outstanding domestic violence warrant for his arrest. The front passenger was evasive and provided several different names and age variations. The driver and passenger were placed under arrest. A search of the passenger led to the recovery of cocaine found in his wallet. Bonifacio Leonardo Raymundo, 48, was arrested for providing false information, possession of cocaine and a warrant. Bail was set at $75,000. Porfirio Torres-Lopez, 56, from Palmdale, was arrested for driving without a license and a warrant. Bail was set at $90,100.