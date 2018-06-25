On June 13, 2018 at about 1:40 p.m.

Officers responded to the Von’s Market at 710 Broadway regarding a vandalism that just occurred. The involved subject left the store and was being followed by store security. Officers located the subject at 500 Broadway and detained him for an investigation. Officers learned the subject was at the store attempting to purchase groceries using an EBT card. The transaction was not going through causing the subject to become upset. The subject walked over to another checkout stand and tried to use the same card. The transaction was declined causing the subject to become more enraged. The subject punched a display case causing it to shatter. The subject exited the store with the security guard following him. The estimated damage cost was $1,000.00. The subject was taken into custody.

Robert Carl Kraftschik, 34, was booked for vandalism. Bail was set at $20,000.