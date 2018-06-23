On June 14, 2018 at about 8:22 p.m.

Officers responded to a radio call for service at Sephora – 1244 3rd Street Promenade – regarding a theft suspect in custody. Upon arrival, officers met with Loss Prevention Staff. Officers learned Loss Prevention Staff monitored a female subject that entered the store and selected several items from the sales floor. The subject placed the items in a shopping bag she was carrying. The subject exited the store without paying for the merchandise. Loss Prevention detained the subject outside the store. Over $876 worth of merchandise was recovered and the store was desirous of prosecution. The subject was taken into custody. Allie Jane Rydberg, 29, was booked and later issued a citation for Petty Theft.