On June 14, 2018 at about 8:22 p.m.

Officers responded to a radio call for service at Sephora – 1244 3rd Street Promenade – regarding a theft suspect in custody.  Upon arrival, officers met with Loss Prevention Staff.  Officers learned Loss Prevention Staff monitored a female subject that entered the store and selected several items from the sales floor.  The subject placed the items in a shopping bag she was carrying.  The subject exited the store without paying for the merchandise.  Loss Prevention detained the subject outside the store.  Over $876 worth of merchandise was recovered and the store was desirous of prosecution.  The subject was taken into custody.  Allie Jane Rydberg, 29, was booked and later issued a citation for Petty Theft.

