crime-watch

On June 7, at about 9:12 a.m.

Officers responded to the 800 block of Ocean Park Blvd regarding a subject that threw a rock at a Big Blue Bus. Upon arrival, officers located the suspect sitting on a bus bench. As the officer approached the suspect, she stood up and tried to walk away. The suspect was detained for an investigation. Officers learned that the suspect attempted to enter a Big Blue Bus but was refused entry. The bus driver recognized the suspect from previous encounters on the bus. On that day, the suspect attempted to get on the bus but was denied entry. The suspect kicked at the glass door causing a crack to the glass. The bus driver was desirous of prosecution for vandalism. The suspect was placed under arrest. Kallie Teal Kotin, 40, homeless, was arrested for vandalism and a probation violation. Bail was set at $10,000.