crime-watch

On June 6, 2018 at about 7:16 p.m.

Officers responded to an apartment complex in the 2700 block of Santa Monica Blvd. regarding a prowler in an apartment. Upon arrival, officers located and detained a subject nearby for an investigation. Officers determined the suspect entered the victim’s apartment through an open bathroom window. The victim was lying on her couch when she heard noise coming from the bathroom and saw the suspect make entry. The victim told the suspect to leave. The suspect apologized for entering the apartment. The victim escorted the subject out of her apartment through the front door. The victim immediately called the police. The victim identified the suspect. Thomas James Myers, 23, homeless was arrested for burglary and a probation violation. He was denied bail.