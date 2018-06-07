On April 24, at about 6:32 a.m.

While patrolling the 1400 block of 5th Street, officers noticed a subject sleeping in front of a

business blocking a doorway in violation of Santa Monica Municipal Code. Officers spoke to the

subject and the subject refused to provide any identifiable information. The subject provided

officers with several different names and date of births. The subject was taken into custody and

later identified. Amy Pate, 22, homeless was issued a citation for violating the city’s doorway

ordinance and providing false identity.