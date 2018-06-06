crime-watch

On May 22, at about 10 p.m.

In the area of 400 Pico Blvd officers were flagged down by a subject regarding a subject attempting break into a hotel room at the Double Tree Hotel – 1707 4th Street. Officers determined the hotel manager was aware of a subject repeatedly trespassing on the hotel property for several days and located sleeping at various areas of the hotel. On today’s incident, the manager was told by hotel staff that the subject was seen trying to forcefully enter a room on the 7th Floor. A hotel staff member confronted the subject. The subject fled the location. The hotel manager followed the subject to 4th Street and Pico Blvd when he flagged down an officer. The subject was taken into custody. Vincent Robert Skolny, 46, from Los Angeles was arrested for attempted burglary. Bail was set at $50,000.