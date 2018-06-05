crime-watch

On May 22, at about 8:10 p.m.

Officers responded to a radio call for service at the Clare Foundation – 1871 9th Street – regarding a subject making entry into a property under construction. The subject of the call was a previous client at the facility and had disrupted the business several hours earlier. The subject was told to leave the property and not return. The subject remained in the area and was very agitated. The location manager requested the subject be arrested for trespassing. The subject was placed under arrest. James John Kelly, 35, from Van Nuys, was arrested for burglary and a parole violation. He was denied bail.