crime-watch

On May 22, at about 8:05 p.m.

Officers responded to the area of 700 Pier Avenue regarding a subject attempting to break into a locked residential sub-garage of an apartment complex. The reporting party saw the subject trying to defeat the lock with a tool. When the subject saw the reporting party, he fled southbound out of the area. Officers located the possible suspect in the area of Highland Avenue and Marine Avenue. The subject was identified by the reporting party. A search of the subject and his belongings led to the recovery of a laptop computer, methamphetamine, heroin, narcotics paraphernalia and a power tool. Paul Micahel Olszewski, 33, from Venice, was arrested for attempted burglary, possession of methamphetamine / heroin, possession of burglary tools, possession of narcotics paraphernalia and possession of stolen property. Bail was set at $50,000.