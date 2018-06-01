On May 24, 2018 at about 3:40 p.m.

Officers responded to a radio call for service at the 100 block of Colorado Avenue regarding a subject striking another with a metal pipe. Upon arrival, officer located a victim and witness. Officers learned the victim and witness were walking on 2nd Street near Colorado Blvd and notice a male subject seated on the curb. Unprovoked, the subject stood up, began yelling and acting aggressively towards the victim. The subject raised a metal pipe over his head. The victim fearing for her safety turned away from the subject and tried to run away. As she turned, the subject struck the victim in the back of her heard with the pipe. The victim fled from the subject and called the police. The suspect was located as officers were talking to the victim. The suspect was identified and taken into custody. The victim complained of pain to her head but declined medical attention.

Juanya Malik Westdawkins, 22, from Los Angeles was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon and a probation violation. He was denied bail.