crime-watch

On May 17, 2018 at about 7:07 p.m.

Officers responded to the Shore Hotel – 1515 Ocean Avenue – regarding a man with a knife. The reporting party indicated a male subject was waving a knife at a security guard. Upon arrival, officers located the subject standing in front of the Shore Hotel arguing with a hotel security guard. Officers detained the subject and located a knife concealed in his pant pocket. Officers determined the subject was in front of the hotel and was engaged in a verbal altercation with a passerby. Hotel Security staff was notified and responded to the area. The security guard confronted the subjects. The suspect pulled out a knife and began to threaten the security guard. The suspect waved the knife at the guard and threatened to use it on him. The suspect was taken into custody. Michael Anthony Lee, homeless, 59 years old, was booked for criminal threats and brandishing a weapon. Bail was set at $ 50,000.