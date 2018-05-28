On May 14, at about 10:55 a.m.

While patrolling the area of 4th and Colorado Blvd., an officer overheard an interaction between two subjects related to the theft of merchandise. The officer determined it was related to the theft of merchandise from Bloomingdales. The subject entered the store and was monitored by Loss Prevention Staff. The subject was monitored as he selected several items – shoes, hat and shirts. The subject exited the store without paying for any of the items. The subject was detained outside the store by Loss Prevention Staff. The subject was taken into custody. Reginald Ishmael Bowens, 27, from Los Angeles was arrested for shoplifting. Bail was set at $5,000.