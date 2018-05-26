On May 15, 2018 at 4:10 p.m.

Officers responded to a radio call for service at Pacific Park regarding a fight involving several subjects with one of the subjects being strangled by another. Upon arrival, officers located the subjects still engaged in a physical fight. Officers were able to separate the subjects to conduct an investigation. Officers determined the victim was on the pier looking through trash cans for leftover food. As he was doing so, a nearby car vendor accused the victim of stealing a bag of chips. A male subject noticed the argument and intervened. The male subject became aggressive towards the victim. The subject forced the victim to the ground causing his head to strike the pavement. The subject began to choke the victim with both hands causing him to temporarily lose consciousness. The suspect was taken into custody.

Geoffrey Melendres, 21, homeless, was arrested for assault w/ great bodily injury. Bail was set at $30,000.