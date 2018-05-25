On May 17, 2018 at about 11:25 a.m.

Officers responded to a radio call for service at Casa Del Mar regarding a female subject acting violently with staff and swimming in the pool. Officers located the subject swimming in the pool and began to yell profanities at officers and hotel staff. Officers determined the subject was not a guest at the hotel. The subject exited the pool and refused staff and hotel security’s requests to leave the property. She also refused officer’s requests to leave the property. The Hotel Manager requested a private person’s arrest for trespassing. Officers attempted to take the subject into custody. The subject began to kick and scream at the officers. The subject was placed in handcuffs. As officers began walking her to a police car, she continued to resist and kneed an officer in the groin area. The subject was eventually placed in a police car and transported to SMPD Jail. Sarah Bradford Wetherell, 30, from Santa Monica, was arrested for

interfering with a business, battery on a police officer and interfering/resisting arrest.