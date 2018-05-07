On April 25, at about 9:46 a.m.

Officers responded to a radio call for service at Ocean Avenue and Colorado Blvd regarding an assault with a deadly weapon that just occurred. The reporting party/witness reported seeing a subject hitting another person with a metal pipe. Officers arrived and located the victim suffering from a blow to the face. Santa Monica Fire Department Paramedics responded to treat the victim. The victim stated he was asleep on a bench in the 100 block of Colorado Blvd when he was struck by the suspect. The suspect fled the location. The reporting party/witness provided a description of the suspect. The suspect was located in the 1500 block of Palisades Park. The suspect was taken into custody. The witness was able to identify the suspect. The suspect was taken into custody. Jesse Ramirez-Perez, 21, from Los Angeles was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon. Bail was set at $30,000.