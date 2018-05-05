On April 21, at about 1:15 p.m.

While patrolling the area of Lincoln Blvd and Santa Monica Blvd, an officer saw a subject walking in traffic creating a traffic hazard nearly being hit by several cars. Officers attempted to stop the subject. The subject walked away from an officer and refused all commands. The subject continued to walk away until other officers arrived to assist and were able to detain him at 9th Street and Broadway. The subject was taken into custody. A search of the subject led to the recovery of a narcotics smoking pipe concealed in his clothing. Ezra Brenes, 33, homeless, was arrested for resisting arrest, possession of narcotics paraphernalia and walking in the roadway. He was denied bail.