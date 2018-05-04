On April 23, at about 2:47 p.m.

While patrolling the 1500 block of 7th Street, officers observed a subject riding a bicycle on the sidewalk in violation of a Santa Monica Municipal Code. Officers stopped the subject for the violation. A computer check of the subject revealed he had a $30,000 warrant for his arrest related to a resisting arrest and municipal code violation. A search of the subject led to the recovery of a fixed blade knife concealed in his pant pocket.

Benjamin Antonio Fune, 31, homeless, was arrested for possession of a dirk/dagger, riding a bicycle on a sidewalk and a warrant. Bail was set at $50,000.