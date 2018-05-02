On April 17, 2018 at about 12:54 a.m.

Officers responded to a radio call for service regarding suspicious circumstances in a unit at 2200 Colorado Avenue. Upon arrival, officers learned a female subject rang the doorbell of the reporting party/victim’s unit. The victim did not answer the door. A short time later the subject opened the door and entered the victim’s apartment. The victim did not know the suspect. The victim ran into her room, locked her door and contacted her boyfriend. The victim’s boyfriend called the police. During a search of the apartment, officers located the suspect sitting on the floor of the balcony. The suspect was not able to explain why she entered the unit. Shandoriah Chanell Morgan, 32, homeless, was booked for trespassing. Bail was set at $10,500.