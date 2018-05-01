On April 18, at about 11:47 p.m.

While patrolling the 1400 block of Marguerita Avenue officers responded to a radio call for service regarding a suspicious person loitering around the area. Upon arrival, officers located several subjects in the immediate area. A computer check of the subjects revealed two of the subjects were wanted by the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD). One of the subjects had a kidnapping warrant out of LAPD. The second subject had a felony burglary warrant also out of LAPD. A third subject was identified and released. The two wanted subjects were transported to LAPD Pacific Division for booking. Aaron De La Rosa, 19, was arrested for a kidnapping warrant. Marcos Saquich, 18, was arrested for a burglary warrant.