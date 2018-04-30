On April 16, at about 8:53 p.m.

Officers responded to a radio call for service of a burglary at the 100 block of Pacific Street. Officers located the suspect in the 200 block of Ocean Park Blvd. Officers learned from the reporting party/victim that the suspect walked into the victim’s unsecured subterranean garage. The victim’s car was parked in the garage with the trunk open. As the victim was walking back to his car, he saw the suspect rummaging through the trunk and his personal items. The victim confronted the suspect and was able to take a photograph of the suspect. The suspect fled the area after he was confronted. The victim was able to positively identify the suspect. The suspect was taken into custody and transported to SMPD Jail for booking. Joseph Michael Mais, 54, was arrested for burglary. Bail was set at $50,000.