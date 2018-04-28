On April 19, at about 9:37 p.m.

While patrolling the area of 7th Street and Wilshire Blvd, officers saw a subject riding his bicycle on the sidewalk in violation of a Sana Monica Municipal Code. Officers stopped the subject for the violation. A computer check revealed the subject had a no bail warrant for robbery. As officers were preparing to take the subject into custody, he tried to run away. He was quickly apprehended and taken into custody. A search of his person and belongings led to the recovery of cocaine, methamphetamine and narcotics paraphernalia.

Keith Moore, 53, from Vallejo, was arrested for a robbery warrant, resisting arrest, possession of cocaine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of narcotics paraphernalia and riding a bicycle on a sidewalk. He was denied bail.