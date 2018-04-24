On April 12, 2018 at about 3:10 p.m.

While patrolling the area of 1200 block of 4th Street, officers saw a subject that was lying across the sidewalk and not moving. Officers contacted the subject to check on his well-being. Officers determined the subject displayed symptoms of being under the influence of heroin. A computer check of the subject revealed he had a NO BAIL warrant for his arrest from Los Angeles Police Department. A search of the subject led to the recovery of a syringe needle containing heroin and other narcotics paraphernalia. The subject was placed under arrest. Cedric Marcellis Vandeweghe, 30, was booked for possession of heroin and possession of narcotics paraphernalia. No bail was set.