On April 11, at about 2:59 a.m.

While patrolling the area of 26th Street and Santa Monica Blvd, officers observed a subject riding his bicycle on the sidewalk in violation of a Santa Monica Municipal Code. Officer stopped the subject. A search of the subject led to the recovery of methamphetamine and narcotics paraphernalia. The subject was placed under arrest and transported to SMPD Jail for booking. Kimani Meeks, 40, from Venice, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine and possession of narcotics paraphernalia. Bail was set at $1,000.