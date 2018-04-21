On April 13, at about 3:14 p.m.

While patrolling the area of 1500 block of Alley 5, officers saw two subjects, a male and female, taking refuse from a city dumpster, a violation of the Santa Monica Municipal Code Officers stopped and detained the subjects. The female subject admitted to possessing methamphetamine and a narcotics smoking pipe. A search of the male subject led to the recovery of several dangerous weapons to include several fixed blade knives and a pair of brass knuckles with fixed blades attached. The weapons were located in the subject’s backpack Both subjects were taken into custody. Tyrone Valiant, 70, from Los Angeles was arrested for carrying a concealed dirk/dagger and possession of brass knuckles. Bail was set at $5,000.