On March 29, 2018 at about 8:55 a.m.

Officers were made aware from a female witness/victim that a male subject was seated in the lobby of Public Safety Facility exposing himself. Officer learned the subject was in the PSF to register himself as sex offender. The subject was placed under arrest for indecent exposure.

Jesse Lee Curtin, 39, homeless, was Booked for indecent exposure and an outstanding warrant. Bail was set at $ 60,000.