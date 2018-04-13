On March 26, at about 9:39 p.m.

Officers responded to a radio call for service at 1500 6th Street regarding a petty theft that just occurred. The reporting party was holding down the suspect awaiting police arrival. Officer learned the victim, a security guard at the building complex, noticed the suspect sleeping near the entrance of the building. The victim woke the suspect and told him he needed to leave the property. The suspect stood up and struck the victim with a closed fist on the mouth. A struggle ensued between them. The suspect was able to separate himself and retrieve a deodorant spray can and lighter. The suspect turned the lighter on and pointed the spray can towards the victim causing a flame to burst out towards the victim. The victim was not struck. The suspect was detained by the victim. Antonio Emerson Stephens, 29, homeless, was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon and battery. He was denied bail.