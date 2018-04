On March 21, 2018 at about 9:36 a.m.

Officers were conducting a livability check along the 1500 block of the freeway embankment. Officers located an encampment along the way. A male subject emerged from a tent. The subject was told he could not stay there. The subject began to rant and yell at the officers. The subject was previously warned about camping out in the freeway embankment. Ruben Vidaca Leon, 62, homeless, was placed under arrest with bail set at $500.