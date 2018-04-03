On March 22, 2018, at about 6:51 p.m.

Officers responded to the 1400 block of 2nd Street regarding a vandalism that just occurred involving a Santa Monica Fire Department Truck. On arrival, officers located the suspect sitting in the middle of the roadway on 2nd Street. Officers detained the suspect for an investigation. Officers learned from an SMFD Captain that they were on a radio call at the Hostel when a few witnesses told them the suspect had smashed several windows to the fire truck. The Captain noticed a broken rear driver’s side and front passenger’s side window. Several witnesses identified the suspect as throwing several rocks at the truck. The suspect was taken into custody and transported to SMPD Jail. Derick Lamont Rucker, 45, homeless, was arrested for vandalism and a Santa Monica Warrant. Bail was set at $35,000.