On March 22, 2018 at about 4:13 p.m.

Officers responded to the YMCA – 1332 6th Street regarding an assault with a deadly weapon that just occurred. Officers arrived and located both the victim and suspect in the subterranean parking garage. Officers contacted the suspect and a brief struggle ensued. The suspect was detained for an investigation. Officers learned the victim, a YMCA employee, noticed the suspect sleeping in a stairwell of the parking structure with beer bottles strewn about the area. The victim told the male subject he needed to leave the property. The suspect refused to leave, stood up and spat at the victim striking her on the face. The suspect grabbed a beer bottle and threw it at the victim nearly striking her head. The victim fled to the office area to call the police. As she was calling, she walked back out to keep an eye on the suspect. The suspect saw the victim threatened to “kill” her and swung a bag with beer bottles at her striking her shoulder area. The victim fled to the office area to meet officers.

Jason Michael Spear, 46, homeless, was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon, criminal threats, resisting arrest with violence and a probation violation. He was denied bail.