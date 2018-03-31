On March 22, at about 5:20 p.m.

Officers responded to a radio call for service at the 1500 block of 2nd Street regarding a suspect wielding a metal pipe and chasing a person. Upon arrival, officers saw the suspect holding a metal pipe. As officers approached the suspect, he began to run off and threw the pipe striking the passenger side window of the police patrol car. The subject ran off and was taken into custody following a brief foot pursuit. Officers learned the victim was walking along the 1400 block of Court 2 when he saw the suspect rummaging through a privately owned dumpster. The victim told him he could not rummage through the can and was on private property. The suspect became upset and began yelling at him. The suspect walked up to a utility truck and grabbed a metal pipe from the rear truck bed. The suspect then raised the pipe and ran directly towards the victim. The victim ran away from the suspect. The victim identified the suspect. Efrain Iznagadanar, 60, homeless was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon and resisting arrest. Bail was set at $30,000.