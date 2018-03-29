On March 15, at about 10:55 a.m.

Officers responded to a radio call for service at 823 Lincoln Blvd. regarding a male subject loitering about the property. The subject was possibly intoxicated and vandalizing multiple outdoor lights. On arrival, officers located the subject lying on the grass in the center of the complex. The property manager told officers the subject did not live there and had been loitering on the property for some time. The subject got completely nude and vandalized several lanterns with a permanent marker. The subject was taken into custody and transported to SMPD Jail for booking. Sergey Kosichkin, 37, homeless was arrested for vandalism. Bail was set at $1,000.