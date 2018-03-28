On March 15, at about 4:30 p.m.

Officers responded to a radio call for service at 1932 Wilshire Blvd regarding a female subject acting strangely and appeared to be having a seizure. Officers located the subject as she was sniffing “huffing” from a can of compressed gas duster containing nitrous oxide. Santa Monica Fire Department Paramedics responded to treat the subject. She was treated at the scene and placed under arrest for possession of nitrous oxide. Mary Chirstine Srabian, 24, from Santa Monica was issued a citation for possession of nitrous oxide with an intent to inhale.