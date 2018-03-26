On March 14, 2018 at about 5:50 a.m.

While conducting a periodic check in parking Structure #9 – 1136 4th Street – officers located a subject camped out with his property strewn around. The subject did not have a vehicle parked in the lot. A computer check of the subject revealed several outstanding warrants for his arrest. The subject was taken into custody. A search of his property led to the recovery of personal items- credit cards, bank cards, identification cards belonging to others. Also recovered were narcotics smoking pipes and hypodermic needles. The subject was transported to SMPD Jail. William Joseph Bright, 46, homeless, was arrested for loitering in a structure, possession of narcotics paraphernalia, misappropriation of lost property and warrants. Bail was set at $35,500.