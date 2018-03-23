On March 14, at about 7:14 p.m.

Officers responded to a radio call for service at the 900 block of Pico Blvd. regarding a battery that just occurred. The suspect was last seen walking westbound on Pico Blvd. Officers located the victim and suspect near the intersection of 6th Street and Pico Blvd. Officers learned the victim was walking her dog eastbound on Pico Blvd. as the suspect was walking from the west. As they approached each other, for unknown reasons and unprovoked, the suspect kicked the victim in the leg above her knee. The victim followed the suspect a short distance until officers arrived. The victim was desirous of prosecution. The victim suffered swelling and pain to her leg. She refused medical treatment. The victim was desirous of prosecution. The suspect was taken into custody. Alaric Warren Tolbert, 39, from Los Angeles was arrested for battery. Bail was set at $20,000.