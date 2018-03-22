On March 7, at about 10:38 p.m.

Officer responded to a radio call for service at the 2400 block of Centinela Avenue regarding an identity theft report. Officers met with the reporting party/victim. The victim indicated that someone had used her identity to open a credit card account and receive a cash loan. The victim believed her brother was possibly the subject involved. The subject and victim lived together. The brother admitted to using the victim’s name to receive a loan of $250.00. The victim was desirous of prosecution. The suspect was taken into custody without incident. Lewy Mebrathu Negash, 21, from Santa Monica was arrested for Identity Theft. Bail was set at $5,000.