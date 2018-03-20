On March 5, 2018 at about 11:42 p.m.

Officers responded to a radio call for service in front of 1540 2nd Street regarding a subject brandishing a knife. The subject was last seen walking north on the 3rd Street Promenade. The subject was located in the 1400 block of the 3rd Street Promenade. The subject was detained. A computer check revealed the subject had several outstanding warrants for his arrest. The subject was placed under arrest. A search of his person led to the recovery of a debit card belonging to another person.

Armando Rodelo Valdez, 52, was arrested for appropriation of lost property and outstanding warrants. Bail was set at $55,500.