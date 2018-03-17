On March 7, at about 4:25 p.m.

Officers responded to a radio call for service at 1548 6th Street regarding two male subjects in the parking garage with bolt cutters trying to steal bicycles. Upon arrival, officers began to search the complex for the subjects. Officers located a subject in the garage pushing two bicycles trying to walk into a hallway. The subject admitted he did not live in the complex. Officers reviewed the surveillance video of the garage and were able to identify the second subject. The second subject was not located. The building manager was desirous of prosecution. The first subject was taken into custody. John Sethzebad Momon, 37, homeless, was arrested for burglary and an outstanding warrant. Bail was set at $55,000.